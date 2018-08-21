ENOSBURG FALLS — The village board made two electric decisions on Aug. 14.

Board members approved motions to purchase a new variable frequency drive for the village water department’s well pump, potentially cutting the department’s annual electric bill by $2,000, and a crucial battery charger for the village’s renovated hydro facilities.

The pump in the village’s second well burned out in July, after more than 25 years of operation.

Gary Denton, the village’s public works director, told the board at its Aug. 14 meeting that village workers consistently over-greased the motor, which, consequently, burned off its linings.

But Denton said repeated issues with the motor also led the water department to adjust the pump speed with its valve, straining the motor in a way Denton compared to “driving your car with the parking brake on.”

Denton urged the board to purchase a variable frequency drive for the well’s 30-horsepower replacement motor. The variable frequency drive allows workers to entirely open the valve while automatically adjusting the motor’s speed, rather than straining the valve to adjust the water flow.

Denton predicted the motor could last longer with a variable frequency drive. He also told the board Efficiency Vermont, a non-profit energy savings group, predicted a variable frequency drive could cut $2,000 per year from the water department’s electric bill.

With that in mind, Village Manager Jon Elwell said the $8,551 variable frequency drive could pay itself off in four and a half years. Elwell said those funds could come from the water department’s equipment savings account, which he said had a $22,000 balance.

