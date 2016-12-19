Trustees approve sidewalk grant

Enosburg Falls Village Manager Jonathan Elwell speaks with the trustees during last week's meeting.

ENOSBURG FALLS — Keep what’s good, good and make what can be better. That was the message the Village Board of Trustees sent through its Dec. 13 regular meeting, where board members decided not to raise wastewater allocation fees in the next year and to approve signing a grant for Elm Street sidewalks.

Board members also shared concerns with local House Representative Cindy Weed.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation awarded the village a Bicycle & Pedestrian Program Grant in the fall for a new sidewalk running along Elm Street. The sidewalk will begin at the Elm Street-West Berkshire Road intersection and continue north on Route 105 to the Enosburg Athletic Fields.

The grant totals $417,500. It is an 80/20 grant, meaning the board is responsible for a 20 percent match, approximately $104,000. Village Manager Jonathan Elwell told the board the funds must be available by the project’s completion tentatively in 2018.

