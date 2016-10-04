Treatment hub to open in January

Deputy Health Commissioner Barbara Cimaglio, left, and Jason Goguen of BAART, right, discuss a planned opiate addiction treatment hub in St. Albans during a public meeting at St. Albans City Hall Monday.

By Michelle Monroe

ST. ALBANS — If all goes well, a new treatment hub will be open in St. Albans early next year, with 250 patients expected to begin taking advantage of its services immediately.

Jason Goguen, Regional Operations Manager for Bay Area Addiction Research and Treatment (BAART), the provider selected by the state to open the St. Albans said two locations are under consideration, one in the city and one in the town. BAART would purchase the town location. Both still need to go through the permitting process.

Goguen spoke at a public meeting attended by approximately 30 people from the public, many of them medical or social service providers.

If both locations receive permits, BAART would have the capacity to treat 900-1,000 people, but Goguen said he hoped that capacity would never be needed.

