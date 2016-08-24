Town, RiseVT partner on Town Forest

By Elaine Ezerins Staff Writer More stories by Elaine

ST. ALBANS — The town needs to raise approximately $24,000 in order to fully finance their $66,000 comprehensive trail plan for the St. Albans Town Forest, which proposes adding two miles of trails and infrastructure to reduce the environmental impact of visitors to the area.

Jessica Frost, a RiseVT health advocate for the town, and Bridget Butler, the owner of Bird Diva Consulting, presented an overview of the trail plan to the St. Albans Rotary Club mid-day Tuesday. Following the presentation was a question and answer session in which Frost and Butler asked for help with strategizing ways to come up with the money before December.

