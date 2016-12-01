Town pays $12.9K for well contamination

A landowner’s well located adjacent to the St. Albans Town garage has unacceptable levels of sodium, according to a water test. The town’s salt shed, which stores the salt used on roads, is next door.

ST. ALBANS — St. Albans Town paid a landowner, with property adjacent to the Town garage, $12,900 to address excessive sodium levels found in their well water, according to an agreement signed by Town Manager Carrie Johnson.

The selectboard approved the agreement after coming out of executive session at the tail end of their Nov. 7 meeting.

According to the agreement, the Town garage, located at 30 Georgia Shore Rd., has been used for many things in the past, including the storage of road salt. Jacquilin Brown of J & G Brown Properties, Inc., owns land at 64 Wharf St., next to the town’s salt shed.

The property is serviced by its own well. When Brown’s well underwent water testing, the well water contained unacceptable levels of sodium. According to the agreement, the source of the excessive sodium levels was not determined because both parties disputed the cause. Brown’s position was that salt from the town garage had leached into the well.

To resolve the dispute, St. Albans Town agreed to pay Brown a one-time, lump sum of $12,900 that may be used to address the excessive sodium levels present on the property.

By signing this agreement, J & G Brown Properties, Inc., agreed to absolve the town of any responsibility for the excessive sodium levels in their well water and hold the town harmless for any and all damages.

In 2015, St. Albans Town voters rejected a proposal to build a new town garage on property the town owns on Brigham Road. The proposal was spurred by concerns that materials from the garage, located on St. Albans Bay, might be running off into Lake Champlain.

