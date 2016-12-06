Town hires new public works director

Residents critical of selectboard spending on Swanton Wind

Posted on by

By Elaine Ezerins

Staff Writer

Just
The Facts

Owned by

ST. ALBANS — The new Director of Public Works for St. Albans Town was introduced to the public at Monday night’s selectboard meeting. Three days on the job, Alan Mashtare was “christened with a horrible snowstorm,” said Al Voegele, the interim town manager.

The board also discussed new equipment for the St. Albans Town Volunteer Fire Department and heard complaints during public comment about recent expenditures.

“The roads did get plowed and everybody has been at home safe,” Voegele updated the board.

See the complete story in the Tuesday, Dec. 6 edition of the St. Albans Messenger, or subscribe to the digital edition to read it online.

Subscribe for more Messenger

Available in both print & digital formats.