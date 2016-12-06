Town hires new public works director

Alan Mashtare, the new Director of Public Works for St. Albans Town, introduces himself at Monday night’s selectboard meeting.

By Elaine Ezerins Staff Writer More stories by Elaine

Just

The Facts Owned by

ST. ALBANS — The new Director of Public Works for St. Albans Town was introduced to the public at Monday night’s selectboard meeting. Three days on the job, Alan Mashtare was “christened with a horrible snowstorm,” said Al Voegele, the interim town manager.

The board also discussed new equipment for the St. Albans Town Volunteer Fire Department and heard complaints during public comment about recent expenditures.

“The roads did get plowed and everybody has been at home safe,” Voegele updated the board.

See the complete story in the Tuesday, Dec. 6 edition of the St. Albans Messenger, or subscribe to the digital edition to read it online.