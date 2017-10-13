Peerless Clothing is expanding to 285,000 square feet, adding 50 jobs. Photo by Armand Messier.

ST. ALBANS — The expansion of three manufacturing companies in the St. Albans Town Industrial Park, over three years, will create 165 jobs: 65 at Ben & Jerry’s, 50 at Peerless Clothing and 50 at Barry Callebaut.

“It all starts with jobs,” said Tim Smith, executive director of Franklin County Industrial Development Corp (FCIDC), about how to build a strong economy.

In addition to the jobs at the companies themselves, the expansions also create jobs for construction workers. “Not only are they here renting a room, they’re eating at the restaurants, they’re spending money on groceries; all that has a substantial impact on the local economy,” said Smith.

It was the need for jobs in Franklin County, during the early 1970s when the unemployment rate was in the double digits, which drove former St. Albans City Mayor Ken Kaye to take action, reach out to Gov. Dean Davis for funding to begin the FCIDC.

Created in 1971, FCIDC is a non-profit development corporation who’s mission is to strengthen Franklin County’s economy through the creation and retention of new jobs and build a business environment suitable to host capital investment.

One of FCIDC’s first projects was to construct the Town Industrial Park on Route 7, a few miles south of downtown St. Albans, in 1974. The first manufacturer to set up shop was Superior Technical Ceramics, the same year.

For more on the Town Industrial Park, pick up a copy of the weekend Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.