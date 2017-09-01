ST. ALBANS — The Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) has responded positively to the St. Albans Town Selectboard’s idea to construct a multi-use path and three-way intersection on the St. Albans State Highway (SASH), according to board chair Bruce Cheeseman.

“It appears that VTrans is looking at it favorably,” said Cheeseman Thursday. “They haven’t told us yes, but… they’ve encouraged us to keep moving forward.”

Next steps will include conducting studies, creating further designs, applying for any grant money available and bringing the project in front of voters on Town Meeting Day if given formal approval from VTrans, according to Cheeseman.

Town Manager Carrie Johnson said the board decided to revisit the idea of constructing a multi-use path from Main Street to Collins Perley Sports Complex after members of Grice Brook Garden Association (GBGA) attended a board meeting mid-June.

During the June 19 meeting, the GBGA asked the town to assist with the management of Grice Brook Road, the access road to the retirement community on the corner of Route 104 and the SASH.

Dan Cunningham of GBGA said the senior citizens living there are responsible for maintaining and plowing the road, which has fallen into disrepair over the last 20 years. The road is owned by developer and vice chair of the selectboard Sam Smith.

At the end of the presentation, Cheeseman promised to look further into the issue and help if possible.

