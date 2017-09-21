The St. Albans Town hall does not meet accessibility and is inefficient, according to town manager Carrie Johnson.

ST. ALBANS TOWN — The St. Albans Town infrastructure steering committee is analyzing possible locations for a new municipal complex.

Committee members met up at the St. Albans Town Hall Monday evening to discuss the pros and cons of more than 10 properties, many of which are located along Route 104 or Route 7.

The committee was created back in May to review previous studies conducted on the town’s infrastructure and analyze current and future needs of residents.

“There’s general consensus that we believe we need to move both the town hall and DPW [Dept. of Public Works] from their current location,” said Carrie Johnson, town manager, after the meeting. Other members on the committee include selectboard members Al Voegele and Bill Nihan.

Johnson said the committee came to this conclusion after determining the current buildings do not meet the current needs of residents. She said the St. Albans Town Hall is not fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). She added the space is not efficient; there is a lot of space, but not well planned.

“It’s an older building so that’s fairly costly to improve,” said Johnson, “and the location is not working well at this point.”

In regards to the DPW buildings, she said they are not meeting the town’s current needs and are in a poor location on Georgia Shore Road in St. Albans Bay. “We need to move that whole structure to an interior land location,” said Johnson. “We believe there’s a much better use for that property than being a commercial, industrial site.”

For more on the work of the infrastructure committee, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.