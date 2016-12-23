Town approves marina

This illustration of the proposed marina is courtesy of St. Albans Marina LLC.

By Elaine Ezerins Staff Writer More stories by Elaine

Just

The Facts Owned by

ST. ALBANS — The Development Review Board (DRB) approved the proposal of two local businesspeople to build a marina in St. Albans Bay last Thursday.

The applicants, Chuck Lowe and Rene Boissoneault of St. Albans Bay Lake Homes, LLC and St. Albans Bay Marina, LLC were granted conditional use and site plan approval for a 154-berth marina on Georgia Shore Road with an 80-space parking lot located across the street.

The application and an overview of the project were first presented to the DRB on Oct. 13. Abutting landowners and others granted interested party status expressed their approval or concerns about the project to the board then as well.

Several board members followed up the hearing by visiting the site for the proposed marina on Oct. 27 and holding a deliberative session afterwards. The application was continued to the Dec. 15 board meeting, at which the applicants were requested to supply additional information.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of Friday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.