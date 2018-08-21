ST. ALBANS — Proposals on how to change policy to fix the ongoing crisis in the dairy industry for the longterm are still coming in to Dairy Proposals 2018, a website established by Agri-Mark to make the options available for all dairy farmers to read.

Most of the proposals fall into two camps: stabilizing the supply or changing the price formula. There are some other options, as well, such as paying farmers to build top soil to help manage floods and reduce nutrient runoff.

The fluctuation in dairy prices which has plagued farmers since the Reagan-era “reforms” of the pricing formula are largely caused by oversupply with just a small excess supply lowering the price paid to farmers dramatically.

Unfortunately for the industry, farmers are caught in a trap in which what is beneficial for the individual farmer – producing more milk – is bad for the industry as a whole.

When prices are high, farmers make more milk to try and take advantage of the high prices while they last. When prices fall, farmers produce more milk in an effort to earn enough to cover their fixed costs in land, buildings and equipment, while still paying utility bills and payroll.

For a decade, many farmers, including several from Franklin County, have argued that a supply management system which would discourage farmers from overproducing is desperately needed. Because such as system could be viewed as a violation of anti-trust law if farmers, or their cooperatives working in concert, did it themselves, they need the assistance of the federal government.

One of the oldest methods farmers have used to reduce supply, paying farmers to slaughter their herds, has been the target of anti-trust suits. The program was implemented by a group of cooperatives working together.

To read the full story pick up a copy of Tuesday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.