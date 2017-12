Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Tom Tom is the nicest guy you will ever meet! An untreated broken leg has left him with a deformed front foot, but it doesn’t slow him down. He gets around just fine and even uses it as an excuse to get more love!

Tom Tom is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.