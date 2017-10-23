BUSHKILL, Pa./SWANTON, Vt. – Tina Marie Cook, age 49 years, died Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 unexpectedly.

Born in Laurel Springs, N.J., on Feb. 9, 1968, she was the daughter of Jaqueline and Ray Many of Highgate, Vt. and Robert and Margaret Cook of Laurel Springs, N.J.

Tina was a 1986 graduate of Mississquoi Valley Union High School. She attended Burlington College right after high school.

Tina enjoyed making people laugh, and she had a huge imagination. She loved long cruises, and was always up for an adventure. Tina loved to write poetry and read.

She leaves her three sons, Devin and David Cook and Michael Bezpietka all of Bushkill, Pa., Her mother Jacqueline and her husband Ray Many of Highgate, Vt. her father Robert and his wife Margaret Cook of Laurel Springs, N.J., brothers, Bob Cook and his wife Angie of Sheldon, Vt., Anthony Cook and his wife Jessica, Gary Cook and her sister Robyn Cook all of Laurel Springs, N.J. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Tina was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Orlando and Theresa Coon and her paternal grandparents, James and Jane Cook.

A gathering will be held at the American Legion in St. Albans from 11:30 – 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 29.