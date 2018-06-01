SWANTON – Tina M. Martin, age 50, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2018 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

She was born in St. Albans on Jan. 3, 1968 to Dina (Martin) Parah and the late Lyman “Junior” Martin.

Tina graduated from Missisquoi Valley Union High School. She loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, gardening and landscaping. She also loved to look pretty, and ride the lawn mower with her best friend, Sherry Machia.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Blouin; two children, Conner and Cole Bolio; her mother, Dina Parah all of Swanton; her brother, Randy Martin and many close friends, nieces and nephews. Tina was predeceased by her father, Junior Martin.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 4 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 grand Ave., Swanton.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday at Kidder Memorial Home from 3 p.m. until the hour of the service.

For those who wish, contributions in Tina’s memory may be made to the University of Vermont Cancer Center, The Courtyard at Given, 4th Floor North, Burlington, VT 05405.

