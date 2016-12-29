Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

MILTON — Timothy C. Hurteau lived life to the fullest. He was always there to lend a hand, advice, or to lighten the mood with a joke. He was born in St. Albans and raised in Milton, Vt. He served for six years in the U.S. Navy as a nuclear operator aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise before returning to Vermont; the place he loved. Tim was widely read and enjoyed sharing the “useless information” he had acquired through a lifetime of reading. As a dog lover, there wasn’t much he enjoyed more than walking at Goose Pond with his family, especially the dogs.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and son. Grandson Toby liked building boats with his Grampy, grandson Sam loved Grampy’s jokes, and grandson Porter liked his geometry lessons and mowing Great Grandma’s lawn with Grampy. No project was too small or large for Grampy to do with his grandsons. Tim passed away on Dec. 25, leaving an empty place in the hearts of his family.

Calling hours will be on Friday, Dec. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, at 87 South Main Street in St. Albans.

A celebration of Tim’s life will take place on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m. at the Georgia Plain Baptist Church at 1493 Stonebridge Road in Georgia. Interment with military honors will take place later next spring in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tim’s name may be made to the Sjogren’s Syndrome Foundation, 6707 Democracy Boulevard, Bethesda, Maryland 20817.

To send Tim’s family a written expression of sympathy, please go to our online guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.