CARTHAGE, Tenn. — Tim Wood, 58, of Carthage, Tenn. passed away on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. He was born to the late George Jr. and Priscilla Wood in St. Albans City, Vermont on Oct. 28, 1958. He is survived by his daughter, Jacki (Daniel) Ford; granddaughter, Emilia Ford; life partner, Jeanette Wood; brothers, Tony (Sherri) Wood, Todd (Brenda) Wood, George Wood; sister, Nancy Wood along with a host of family and friends.

Tim was known as a loving father, grandfather, and friend. He loved to spend his time hiking, traveling and watching FOX News. He was a delighted member of the Republican Party. He was very proud of his service in the United States Marine Corps. He served his country with pride, strength and honor as a United States Marine. On the exterior he had the toughness of a marine. His greatest treasure lay within. Full of wisdom, compassion, understanding, and love as a son, a brother, a father and a man. In body he is gone. However, in spirit he will live on in all who knew him and the memories will forever be cherished!

A Life Celebration Memorial Service was held at Grandview Church (9064 W. Grandview Blvd., Pendleton, IN 46064) on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please donate in loving memory of Tim Wood to the Smith County Search and Rescue Squad.

Smith County Emergency Management Agency

Care of: Sonny Carter

513 Jefferson Ave E.

Carthage, TN 37030

https://www.gofundme.com/in-loving-memory-of-tim-wood

Hendersonville Memory Gardens, Funeral Home and Cremation Center is honored to celebrate the life of Mr. Tim Wood. hendersonvillefh.com, 353 E. Main St. Hendersonville, TN 37075, (615) 824-3855.