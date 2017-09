Thursday’s local sports: Soccer & Golf

BFA-Fairfax sophomore Claire Bushey (4) scores for a 1-0 lead midway through the first half after collecting the ball from Bella Estee. Estee celebrated her birthday with two assists, making a 50-yard pass to start this scoring play and a 1-yard pass to finish it, then sending a cross through the box that Bushey drove in from 15 yards out for the winner, Bushey’s second goal in her first varsity game.