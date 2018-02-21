Students exit BFA St. Albans this afternoon following a threat at the school.

ST. ALBANS — Students have been safely evacuated from Bellows Free Academy (BFA) in St. Albans this morning and police are investigating a threat at the school.

St. Albans Police Chief Gary Taylor said a written threat was found in a bathroom at the school indicating there would be a shooting this afternoon.

The school went into lockdown first and then evacuated students prior to the time of the threatened shooting, Taylor explained.

As of this writing, faculty and police remain at the school. “We’ll have to keep a presence there until the designated time of the shooting,” said Taylor.

Officers have also been posted at St. Albans City School and the St. Albans Town Educational Center as a precaution.

Police are currently investigating to determine the source of the threat, including reviewing video footage from inside the school.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Vermont State Police are providing assistance at the school.