WINOOSKI- Thomas R. Valley, 48, died peacefully in his home in Marietta, Ga. on July 28, 2018 after a brief but courageous second fight against colorectal cancer. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 14 years, Dawn (Heisler) Valley, parents Rod and Jeanne Valley, brothers Tim and Dan, in-laws Jay and Judy Heisler, brother in-laws Hal Heisler, Dwayne Roberts and Josh Crandall, sister in-laws Missy Heisler, Joann Aiken, Nicky Lotowitz and Cassidy Heisler, nephews Hunter Valley, Cole Heisler, William Crandall and Kyle Barnes and nieces Rebecca Valley, Philecia Gile, Jasmin Gile and Meghan Heisler, among other beloved family members and friends.

Thom grew up in Winooski, Vt., and spent many summers at his family’s camp on Lake

Champlain in St. Albans Bay. He attended Winooski High School and the University of Vermont, where he double majored in English and Theatre. Thom started his career as a computer installer at VIP and began studying programming at night because he was interested in startup technology. About four years ago Thom and Dawn moved from Chesterfield, Mo. to Marietta, Ga. where Thom started work at DataStax as a Solutions Engineer. The four years he spent living and working in Marietta were some of the happiest in his life.

Thom was nothing if not a renaissance man, and it showed in his hobbies – his friends knew him as a wine-lover, amateur brewer, masterful chef, and musician. He played the guitar and the piano, and learned new languages and instruments with ease. He was a methodical and daring chef, and spent hours cultivating the perfect sourdough starter or finding the right grind for his espresso. He made a mean Old-Fashion and Manhattan. He was a connoisseur of everything he loved, and because of that, being loved by Thom was an honor and a privilege.

The family would like to thank DataStax for their kindness and generosity during this difficult time, Homestead Hospice of Cartersville for their excellent care, and the many friends, family, and coworkers who reached out and/or visited Thom during his last weeks.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life in memory of Thom in Georgia and Vermont.

Georgia service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at 6 p.m. at the Strand Theatre, 117 N Park Square, Marietta, GA 30060.

Vermont service will be held on Saturday, Aug 11, 2018 from 2-5 p.m. at the Marriott Courtyard

Burlington, 25 Cherry St., Burlington, VT 05401 in the Harbor Room.

Black attire discouraged but blue shoes and hats encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Homestead Hope Foundation at www.homesteadhopefoundation.org/donations.html or City of Hope at www.cityofhope.org/giving/donateNg8Sndk9AdxoCLe0QAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

To view Thom’s memorial video or offer a message of condolence, kindly go to his online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.