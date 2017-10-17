SWANTON — Mr. Thomas R. Bushey, age 20, passed away Saturday morning, Oct. 14, 2017. He was born in St. Albans on Dec. 19, 1996, the son of David and Amy Jo (Benoure) Bushey.

Tom attended Missisquoi Valley Union High School. He worked as a stonemason for Chevalier Stoneworks. Tom enjoyed racing, go-kart racing, fishing, boating, dirt biking, any type of mechanics, Future Farmers of America, biking, camping and snowmobiling, He will be fondly remembered for his love of spending time in the family sugar bush, grooming with Pappy, spending time on the farm with Pops and spending time with friends.

Tom is survived by his parents, David and Amy Jo, his brother Kenneth all of Highgate, his son Gavin Sweetser-Bushey of St. Albans, his paternal grandparents Richard and Mary Bushey of Swanton, his maternal grandparents, Thomas J. Benoure of South Dakota, and Gloria Benoure of Swanton, many aunts, uncles and cousins, and numerous friends that he considered family.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 19, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery. His family will receive condolences at the funeral home, 86 South Main Street, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

As an alternative to flowers, the family wishes contributions to the Gavin Sweetser-Bushey Education Fund C/O David Bushey, 1493 Durkee Road, Highgate Center, VT 05478. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home and Commemorative Services, where messages of condolence and memories may be shared with his family at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.