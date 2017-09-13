FAIRFIELD — Thomas L. Morin, longtime resident and love of Gail Morin’s life, passed away Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, surrounded by his wife and loving family.

Born on March 9, 1951, in Northhampton, Mass., the son of Anne (Bombard) Morin and the late, Leo Camille Morin.

Tom met Gail on the first day of college at the University of Massachusetts.

On June 25, 1972, Tom married Gail Wilson in Grace Episcopal Church in Lawrence, Mass.

Tom graduated in 1974, from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science/Economics. In 1977, he began his career at the Highgate port of entry as a Customs inspector. His career spanned 35 years. He was a firearms instructor and Hazmat certified. He worked several assignments on international borders. He trained officers in the Czech Republic and conducted interdiction and equipment utilization in Malta and Cyprus. In 1996, he served as Customs Liaison during the 2005 Summer Olympics in Atlanta GA. He held many positions including Assistant Area Port Director (Tactical) at Highgate Springs Port, temporary Port Director and Director at the Williston Vetting Center. Tom retired from Customs in June of 2013.

Tom was a very avid outdoorsman, hunting, fishing and tending to his sugaring operation. He was a gifted craftsman and accomplished artist. He was an avid reader who loved to engage in political discussions so much he was considered to be a “political junkie.” Tom was always willing to help people and throughout his life was a mentor to many.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 45 years, Gail; his mother, Anne Morin of Hatfield, Mass.; his brother John Morin and his wife, Darlene, and their children, Lyndsay and Joseph of Danville, New Hampshire and his sister, Lynda Wilson and her husband, John, of Windham, Maine, as well as many wonderful and close friends and neighbors.

A celebration of Tom’s life will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom’s memory may be made to the Vermont Cancer Center, 111 Colchester Avenue, Burlington, Vermont 05401.

To send Tom’s family a written expression of sympathy or share a memory, please go to his on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.