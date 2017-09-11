Jaxon Quinlan, age 2, Swanton, shows off his art at the free paint a rock exhibit during the Swanton Arts Spectacular.

SWANTON — Gray weather did not prevent the Swanton Arts Spectacular from drawing close to 400 people on Saturday.

The festival was the first stab at resurrecting the Swanton Summer Festival, an annual event from 1959 to 2003 that once drew 25,000 people, at its peak in 1984.

“We had a nice variety of people who came,” said Darcy Benoit, the festival’s lead organizer, in an email. “It brought out many new faces that don’t attend the typical craft shows. It also brought in many from Canada and other states.”

In addition to displays of artwork, the spectacular included activities for children, live music and the third annual Dam Ducky Derby.

Nicole Gadouas, a Swanton Arts Council (SAC) member who attended the festival, also said she saw “many new faces.”

“Those I spoke with love that Swanton is having so many events celebrating the local arts,” Gadouas said, in an email.

