They’re creepy and they’re spooky

Hannah St. Marie, as Morticia Addams, sings "Just Around the Corner." Behind her, Aurora Martin, Sam Susco, and Ruby Sartwell play the Addams Ancestors.

ENOSBURG FALLS — Viewers of the Enosburg Falls High School (EFHS) Drama Club’s performance of “The Addams Family: A New Musical” will find themselves immersed in a product of passion and die-hard dedication.

Running February 23-25, all at 7 p.m. and a second time on the 25th at 1 p.m., this show will bring together fans of the classic comedy and create new interest in the fictional household.

The musical itself is based on the cartoon-turned-television show about the close-knit, macabre yet good-natured and humorous Addams family, created by Charles Addams. It’s set in the future — Wednesday Addams, the sadistic daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams, is 18-years-old and getting ready to be married to the fairly normal Lucas Beineke. Music and lyrics were created by Andrew Lippa, also known for “Big Fish,” and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice.

EFHS hosts one musical or play each school year, with auditions beginning mid-November and the final product coming to life at the end of February. Director Emmy Frapp has been with the school club for three productions, but has been involved in theatre for 11 years. Her husband is involved in music and she works with the Enosburg Falls Opera House. Performing arts is her life, and together with Musical Director Rachael Sherman, they have certainly exceeded the call of duty to ensure a successful show.

This becomes especially apparent after learning about the work that both they and the EFHS students put into each show. Lighting and sound design, key to any kind of performance, are not run by a dedicated group. Instead, Frapp designed all of the lighting, and the club will find any person willing to flip the switches on the night of the show.

“Backstage is interesting, at best,” says Jacob Doe, who is playing Lucas Beineke. This is Doe’s debut as an actor, although he has participated on the stage in rock shows. As far as backstage crew, there isn’t one. All of the moving of props and curtain draws are done by cast members who are not on stage for that particular scene. This causes somewhat organized chaos, but don’t be fooled — these kids have the drive for perfection.

