ST. ALBANS – Therese R. Bryer entered this world in Barre, Vt., the daughter of Alphonse and Merelda (Allaire) Gaboriault on Oct. 8, 1928. She was educated in Montpelier, where she met the love of her life Trueman Bryer. They would celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary this year.

Together, in St. Albans, they raised their four children, Charlotte (James) Arkinson, Catherine (David) Woelfel, Pamela (Peter) Cross and Steve Bryer. Terry dedicated her life to the love and care of her family, her home, and gardens. She was proud of her grandchildren, Heather Arkinson, Julia Malia, Andy Bishop-Woelfel, Patrick Cross and Cassidy Bryer. Joining the family over the past few years were seven great-grandchildren who loved their Memé.

Through hard work and love, Therese and Trueman built their on Lake Champlain’s Shantee Point in St. Albans Bay. It was a place where all were welcome, many gatherings and friends events happened here with friends and family. They were also proud winter residents of Redington Shores, Fla. Many hours were spent on their balcony overlooking the ocean.

Therese remained in her home until the time of her passing on Sunday, May 13, 2018 (Mother’s Day) after a wonder family dinner. We will miss her beautiful smile.

She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Parish.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 18, 2018 at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church. Interment will follow in the Bryer family lot in Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive condolences at the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 2 Wall Street, Manchester, N.H. 03101. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.bradyandlevesque.com.