Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

ST. ALBANS — Mrs. Theresa Lamothe, age 93, passed away Sunday afternoon, October 9, 2016, in the Franklin County Rehab Center. Theresa was born in Farnham, Quebec, Feb. 20, 1923, daughter of the late Joseph and Marie Alexia Anne (Cardinal) Cadieux. Sept. 19, 1944, she married Jean Lamothe. Mr. Lamothe predeceased her in 2003. Theresa worked with her husband for many years on their family farm, and later in the housekeeping department at Northwestern Medical Center. She enjoyed dancing, card parties, and bingo. She was affectionately known as the ‘Fudge Lady’, and was always cooking and baking many things to give away. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family gatherings, and traveling the country. She was a communicant of Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church, and a member of the Ladies of St. Anne.

Theresa is survived by her sons, Albert Lamothe (Linda), Maurice Lamothe (Brenda) of St. Albans, Roger Lamothe (Judy) of Rock Hill, S.C., 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, two sisters Margaret Iacobucci of Connecticut, Jeanette Bombard of Winooski, a brother Bernie Cadieux of California, sisters-in-law Leah Cadieux of Florida, and Rose Lamothe of Enosburgh. Besides her parents and husband Jean, she was predeceased by her granddaughter Darci Lamothe, and her brothers Phil and Roland Cadieux. Theresa also leaves some special friends, Phyllis, Irene and Joyce at Franklin County Rehab. The family wishes to thank Toma, Angie, Ann and the staff of the Franklin County Rehab, for their care, and the hospitality of the kitchen staff during the last few days of Theresa’s life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Oct.13, 2016 at 11 a.m. in Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Lamothe family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Memorials may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, VT 05478, or to the Sisters of the Holy Cross Retirement Home, 365 Island Pond Road, Manchester, NH 03109-4811. Online condolences may be sent to her family at the Brady & Levesque website: www.bradyandlevesque.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home and Commemorative Services.