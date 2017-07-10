Theresa Letourneau

SWANTON — Theresa J. Letourneau, age 71 years, a lifelong area resident died Thursday, July 6, 2017, at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford.

Born in Highgate Springs on June 5, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Loretta (Stearns) Vanslette. She attended the former Highgate High School and was married to Joseph W. Letourneau who predeceased her in 2004.

She worked many years and retired from Eveready Battery in St. Albans and later worked in admissions for the Northwestern Medical Center. She was a real animal lover and was known to feed many of the stray cats in the area and beyond. She loved flowers and gardening and the many trips to the casino. Theresa was also a volunteer for Missisquoi Valley Rescue.

Theresa leaves two sons, William of Highgate Center and Christopher and his wife Cheryl of Georgia; a daughter, Angela McMillan and husband Bronson of Vero Beach, Fla.; a sister and brother-in-law, Freda and Terry Rand of St. Albans Bay; grandchildren, Andrew, Jessica, Kyle, Hannah, Trevor, Brianna, Michael and Megan; four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Theresa was predeceased by her brothers, Alan Vanslette, Carlton Vanslette, and Frederick Vanslette, Jr. and sisters, Maxine Reynolds and Shirley Gaudette.

At Theresa’s request funeral services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.

There will be no public calling hours.

Gifts in Theresa’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans 05478.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com.