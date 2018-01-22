ENOSBURGH CENTER — Theodore E. Frazier, age 69, a lifelong resident of Enosburgh, died at his home of natural causes on Jan. 3, 2018.

Ted was born in Sheldon on April 26, 1948 the son of the late Theodore E. Frazier Sr. and Leona (Barney) Frazier.

He graduated from Enosburg Fall High School in 1967. He was employed as an electrician as well as helping on the family farm. He later was employed at Sticks & Stuff retiring two years ago.

Ted is survived by his sister and her husband, Joan and Rev. Ron Faux of Santa Ana, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Ted was predeceased by an infant brother, Leo Howard Frazier; and his sister and her husband, Nancy and Ted Weber.

A memorial service for Ted will be held at a later date.

For those who wish, contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Enosburgh Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 465, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com