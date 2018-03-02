Jim Cameron of the Enosburg Initiative gawks at the range of new possibilities in Enosburg.

ENOSBURG FALLS — The Enosburg Initiative was all smiles last night after learning the Village of Enosburg Falls has received a $54,000 downtown planning grant from the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) and Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD).

The Initiative secured the partnership of the Northwest Regional Planning Commission (NRPC) in applying for the grant, and brought the grant to the attention of town and village governments. The village applied for the grant in partnership with the Town of Enosburgh.

Given the Initiative’s part in securing the grant, the news couldn’t have been better timed: Initiative members learned of the grant award almost exactly one year after the Initiative first met.

The grant funds the creation of a downtown master plan, similar to that which kickstarted St. Albans City’s redevelopment almost 10 years ago.

That master plan will guide local efforts to cohesively redesign and rebrand the village, especially its main street, toward two ends: one, revitalizing the village’s economic and tourist appeal, and two, improving walking and biking options.

The town and village split the grant’s required 10 percent match, which brings the total project cost to $60,000.

