The down and dirty on CSOs

The headworks of the St. Albans City wastewater treatment facility is where water flows in to the plant for treatment. Heavy rains can cause wastewater to bypass all two of the three levels of treatment.

ST. ALBANS CITY — Overflows from St. Albans City’s wastewater treatment plant and combined sewer and stormwater pipes on Lower Welden Street were the main topic of discussion at Monday night’s council meeting.

Ward 1 Councilor Tim Hawkins raised the topic, saying he wanted to be able to answer questions about the overflows.

Engineer Wayne Elliot of Aldrich and Elliot explained that in about 20 percent of the city stormwater catch basins still flow in to the wastewater pipes.

During heavy storms, the stormwater can cause the volume of water reaching the city’s wastewater treatment plant to exceed its capacity. In a typical day, the city processes 2.5 million gallons of wastewater, said Elliot. During storms water can arrive at the plant at rates as high as 12 or 13 million gallons.

