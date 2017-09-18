Results are now available for the Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium (SBAC) test taken by students in Vermont during the 2016-2017 school year. The Messenger has gathered the data for Franklin County Schools which shows what percentage of students are at or above grade level for the grades tested. There are a few things to keep in mind while looking at the results.

In many local schools the number of students taking the exam at each grade level is small. less than 20. As a result, while that data can be very useful for finding out how individual students are doing, it isn’t very useful for determining how students as a group are doing. With a small group, one or two students who do quite well or quite poorly in a given subject can shift the overall numbers for the class dramatically. Similarly, one or two students who weren’t feeling well or who simply don’t do well on standardized tests can also shift the results when the number of students tested is just 15, as it is in many of the grade levels in our local schools.

The best way to tell how a school is doing is to look at how the same group of children is doing from year to year. For example, rather than compare this year’s fourth graders to last year’s fourth graders, compare this year’s fourth graders to last year’s third graders, which will reveal whether that same group of students improved, stayed the same or fell behind. Unfortunately, the state website was down, and the Messenger was unable to get last year’s data for a comparison.

Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union

Franklin Northwest Supervisory Union

Franklin West Supervisory Union

Maple Run Unified School District