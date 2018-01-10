HIGHGATE — Terry “Pepop” Lamos, passed away Sunday evening, Jan. 7, 2018 surrounded by his family, after being visited by family and special friends throughout the day and sharing memories. He was born in St. Albans, son of the late Edward and Rhoda (Robtoy) Lamos.

Terry met the love of his life and soul mate Faye at the age of 19. They made their home in St. Albans where they raised four wonderful children. Terry made his living as a self-employed carpenter and passed his valuable skills onto his children until he was no longer able to work.

He is survived by his true love Faye Pelican; their children, Eric Pelican of Highgate, Crystal Pelican (Randall) of Bethpage, Tenn., Todd Lamos (Gail) of Essex, and Jason Lamos (Hannah) also of Highgate; grandchildren Tyler, Joshua, Nathan, Kaleb, Andrew, Brendan, and “his little nurse” Maci; great-grandson Kristian; brothers Robert (Valerie) and Dick (Barbara) Lamos; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends and his special fur baby Minnie.

Terry “Pepop” has left us all with great memories that we will forever hold close to our hearts such as rides up the coast of New Hampshire and Maine with his “Honey,” family camping trips when their kids were small, hunting with his boys and great friends in Fairfield, fishing with family and friends, trips to the Great Escape with the grandchildren, hunting trips to Tennessee where he got to spend time with his special daughter Crystal and her family, snoring outings to the movies and sleepovers with the grandkids, and his constant humor, pranks and support.

Per his request there will be no services. Family or friends that wish to send their condolences should visit the Kidder Memorial Home website at www.gossfs.com. Donations can be made in Terry’s memory to Samaritan House, Inc., 20 Kingman Street #1, St. Albans, VT 05478.