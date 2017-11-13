RICHFORD — Terry L. Gibney, age 61, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 at the University of Vermont Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in St. Albans on Feb. 17, 1956 to the late Albina and Linwood Gibney.

Terry had a long career driving truck for Starr’s transportation of North Troy, McDermotts of Enosburg, NGC of Coventry and Sylvester’s of Richford. Terry ended with a job, he couldn’t be happier with, at Longe Trucking of Enosburg Falls.

Terry truly lived life to its fullest through his wild adventures and his passions for carpentry, cooking, kayaking, hunting, fishing and four wheeling. He enjoyed his many years attending Bike Week at Laconia on his Harley, camping at the ocean with his “Mother Hubbard” (wife Judy) and hosting cookouts for his beloved family and friends. He was always willing to give a helping hand and was known to be a jack-of-all-trades. He was a fun-loving man that will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his soul mate of 38 years, Judith MacDonald and their loving daughters LeeAnn Gibney and fiancé David E. Bordo of Enosburg Falls, Lisa Gibney and fiancé John Aldrich of Richford, Melissa Gibney of Westfield, Mass.; his cherished grand children Kyleigh and Logan Bordo and Christopher and Skylar Aldrich; a very special niece Kristen Shamon of Mansfield, Mass., who he thought of as his daughter; sister McKayla Smith of Agawam, Mass. and brother Shawn Gibney of Harrisburg PA; many other close friends and family and loyal and cherished dog Daisy Mae.

Besides his parents, Terry is predeceased by his brother Michael Gibney, nephew Jason Gibney, uncle Arthur St. Onge, aunt Janice Nunez and her husband Edward and his dog Pebbles.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave. Enosburg Falls.

A celebration of Terry’s life will be planned for the summer of 2018.

For those who wish, contributions in Terry’s memory may be made to Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com