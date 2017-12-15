From All Breed Rescue:

Tequila made the journey to Vermont from St. Thomas back in September and is still waiting for her furever home!

She is a 3-year-old brindle pit terrier mix. This beautiful girl absolutely loves people! She is playful and smart (her foster dad taught her ‘sit’ in just one day!).

Fetch is one of her favorite games — she would love nothing more than for you to throw a tennis ball for her for hours.

She would do well in a home with male dogs or no other dogs. She will make a game out of any squeaky toy, as in good luck finding one she won’t chew the squeaker out of! She is still waiting for her furever family to come meet her so call to set up an appointment — maybe it will be you!