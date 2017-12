From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Teddy Bear is really more of a teddy bear than a cat! He’s a sweet guy who only wants to spend time with people and then sleep. This senior cat does have a sore back so he should go to a laid-back home.

Teddy Bear is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.