Tech center chef heading to Paris

Chef Adam Monette preps some dishes at the Northwest Technical Center.

ST. ALBANS — The culinary arts instructor at Northwest Technical Center (NWTC) has been tapped to represent the U.S. in an international culinary competition in France at the end of the month.

Chef Adam Monette will compete against seven other countries in the Trophée Passion, a bi-annual competition hosted by the Academie Culinaire de France at the Élysée Palace in Paris, on Feb. 27.

Monette said he got a phone call from Chef Jean-Louis Gerin, the president of the U.S. delegation of the Academie Culinaire de France, over winter break, asking him if he wanted to participate.

“I was very humbled by it and I was curious why it was me, out of everybody in the U.S. because there’s a lot of great chefs,” he said.

“My guess is I’m probably the first ever high school culinary instructor to go,” he laughed. For the past five years, Monette has worked at the NWTC, cooking in various restaurants during the summertime.

He had to ask the school board for additional professional development time in order to attend the competition, but as Monette put it, “it’s not everyday where you have a chance to represent your country.”

He said everyone at NWTC is “incredibly excited” and supportive of him taking time off to go to Paris and compete. He will fly out on Feb. 18, compete on Feb. 27 and be back in the states two days later.’

