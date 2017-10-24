6-16 North Main Street in St. Albans City.

ST. ALBANS CITY — Owners of 6-16 North Main Street, the TD Bank building and the adjacent building to its north, went before the Design Advisory Board (DAB) Monday night with a plan to refurbish the exterior of both buildings.

Brick work in both buildings will be repointed, explained co-owner Grant Butterfield. The TD Bank building will also receive new windows with the existing sills retained.

The second building will receive more extensive work with a new storefront at ground level, new fiber cement panels on the columns between the brick columns, and new windows. The overhang would be repainted with the colors of the friezes matching either the brick or the cornice, depending on location.

TD Bank will remain in its current location with an additional 1,677 square foot of commercial space and a 600 square foot lobby planned for the northern building. The second floor will be office space with the final dimensions of the offices to be determined once a tenant has been found, explained Butterfield.

The third and fourth floors of both buildings, which will be served by one elevator, will be converted into nine apartments, ranging in size from a 453 square foot studio to a two-bedroom, two-bath apartment with 1,196 square feet. Overall, five of the apartments will have one-bedroom and three two-bedrooms.

