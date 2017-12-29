From All Breed Rescue:

Taylor is one of the most loving dogs we have ever met! She is a 2-year-old pit-terrier mix! Taylor was a great mom to her puppy, Cane, who was recently adopted. Now it is her turn to relax in a home! She will eagerly climb into your lap to snuggle and gently tap you with her paw if you aren’t giving her enough pets.

Taylor would be a great addition to a family with children, other dogs and potentially cats. Please fill out an adoption application to meet this wonderful dog!

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Taylor. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com