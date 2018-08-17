From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Tanzy, a 2-year-old female, was a mama cat brought in with her babies after being abandoned by her previous owner. She did a great job being a mother and even went on to foster another litter of kittens. Tanzy has always been very wary of people- hissing, spitting and swatting if anyone got to close to her. Shelter staff cannot touch her yet but she no longer tries to scratch. They hope over time, with patience and love, she will learn to trust people.

Tanzy is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.