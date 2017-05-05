General manager Maureen Brown in one of the rooms of the nearly complete Hampton Inn.

By Michelle Monroe Executive Editor More stories by Michelle

ST. ALBANS — The Hampton Inn on Lake Street is taking reservations for June and will be open for Memorial Day weekend, according to Richard Coleman, vice president of development and operations with American Resort Management.

“We’re pushing to get open as fast as we can,” said Maureen Brown, general manager of the hotel.

The 84-room hotel will also have a conference room, fitness room and indoor pool.

The conference room, too, is already taking bookings. Brown said it is able to accommodate about 40 people depending on the configuration.

The hotel will have a kitchen, but will mainly serve breakfast. Staff will encourage guests to visit local restaurants for lunch and dinner, said Brown. Those booking the conference room are also being encouraged to use local catering services. “We’re really trying to promote area restaurants,” said Brown.

