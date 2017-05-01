Sweet turnout for Maple Festival

2017 Vermont Maple Ambassadors Courtney Farnham and Jacob Walker wave to the crowd during Sunday's parade. Photo by Dave St. Pierre

By Elaine Ezerins Staff Writer More stories by Elaine

Just

The Facts Owned by

‘We’re looking to introduce people to maple.’ - Cecile Branon, Vermont Maple Festival co-chair

ST. ALBANS — The number of visitors to this year’s Vermont Maple Festival did not match the 50th year celebration, but overall, the weekend went well, according to festival co-chair Cecile Branon.

So well the festival earned a spot in the Vermont Chamber of Commerce’s top events for its 10th time, according to the chamber.

Branon said it’s hard to believe the festival started with 80-degree weather and ended at 40 degrees. But with Vermont weather, wait five minutes and it will change, she said.

She said last year, everyday was perfect, but it’s hard to always have three perfect days in a row at the end of April.

“Overall, we had a great weekend,” said Branon.

She said the six bus tours to the sugarhouses were all full. “Every single load was packed,” said Branon, “and there wasn’t a Vermonter on the bus.”

She said people come from all over to the festival to try maple products and learn more about the industry. “That’s what we’re looking for,” said Branon. “We’re looking to introduce people to maple.”

Some maple products that were available to try were Nellie’s donuts and maple creemees in Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans cafeteria. Branon said sales did not measure up to last year’s, but they weren’t far off.

With the maple frosted donuts, sales dropped by 45 dozen to a total of 455 dozen donuts sold. “Not bad,” said Branon. “We always set the bar high.”

She said the extras went home with the helpers and policemen. She said the police thought it was the best festival yet, encountering no problems the entire festival.

All in all, Branon gave the weekend a thumb up.

Top ten

The Vermont Maple Festival won the Vermont Chamber of Commerce’s top ten events designation for its tenth time this year.

Due to this achievement, the chamber is making the festival a permanent Time-Honored Event for Vermont beginning in 2018 and will feature the festival in all of their promotions for the state’s top events.

For more photos from the weekend’s festivities, pick up a copy of Monday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.