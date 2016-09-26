Swanton Writers Group kicks off

By Tom Benton Staff Writer More stories by Tom

SWANTON — Local author Rebecca Rupp led the Swanton Writers Group’s first meeting on Sept. 20.

Rupp’s young adult fiction has received starred reviews in Booklist and been nominated for the prestigious Dorothy Canfield Fisher Award. Her adult non-fiction works include Home Learning Year by Year and Committed to Memory: How We Remember and Why We Forget. She blogs for National Geographic and even has a genuine agent, “who I’m very unhappy with,” she said.

Her message for those aspiring writers gathered for the group’s first meeting was “Yes, I am a writer — and you can be too.”

The question she posed to the group was just how to make it happen. The individuals in attendance had diverse interests and personal writing histories.

