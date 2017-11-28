This visualization shows what the Swanton Wind project might have looked like.

SWANTON — Swanton Wind is “pausing” development, according to a press release its developers issued late Monday. The press release said Swanton Wind’s developers will withdraw its application for a Certificate of Public Good from the Public Utility Commission (PUC), effectively ending the project for the time being.

The announcement from project’s spokesperson Nick Charyk, cited proposed federal tax changes and an unpredictable permitting process as the reasons for the withdrawal.

The project’s many opponents greeted the decision as good news this morning.

“I think this is great news for the community,” Swanton selectboard chair Joel Clark said this morning. “We’re very pleased with the result.”

“Everybody I talked to was opposed to the project,” he said, adding he’d talked with many residents about the project over the past two years.

