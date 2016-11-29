Swanton: Village trustees hear from youth

Local students from Franklin County Caring Communities’ Health Project initiative present local substance use statistics to Swanton’s Village Board of Trustees at the board’s regular meeting Monday night. Crystal Lampman, left, supervises the group.

SWANTON — Local students met with the Swanton Village Trustees Monday night to discuss substance abuse, health and whether or not young people feel valued by their communities.

Mattison Lampman, Kendall Ladieu, Whitney Farnsworth and Eleanor Maguire, girls in the sixth to eighth grades, presented the information. They call their work “the Health Project,” a Franklin County Caring Communities (FCCC) initiative begun in May, geared toward bringing nine- to 14-year-old girls together to brainstorm solutions to unhealthy school-age social norms.

Crystal Lampman is in charge of youth and family outreach for FCCC. She supervises the Health Project. Lampman led the presentation, with the girls reading statistics and offering their interpretations.

The girls derived the presented information from the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, a federal survey distributed in schools every two years. The survey was last undertaken in 2015, when 1,607 Franklin County high school students and 1,214 Franklin County middle school students participated in the study.

