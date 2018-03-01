Swanton Fire Chief Tim Girard presents his case for two new fire trucks for the department at a public hearing on Tuesday at the Swanton Village Municipal Offices.

SWANTON — The Swanton Village Fire Department argued the purchase of two new fire trucks is necessary for three reasons Tuesday night at a public hearing in the village municipal complex.

That hearing precedes the village’s annual meeting next Tuesday, March 6, at which voters will decide whether to approve bonds to purchase two new fire trucks at a maximum cost of $1,442,500.

Swanton’s fire chief, Tim Girard, and Pete Prouty, a former fire chief and the head of a committee that researched the need for and cost of a truck purchase, told the eight assembled members of the public that those trucks are necessary to meet a growing need, to maintain the integrity of the department’s equipment and to reduce future costs, when the replacement becomes immediately necessary at greater expense.

Prouty showed a graph of calls the fire department has received since 1995. The graph showed a steady increasing trend.

In 1995, the department received 101 calls. Last year, the department received 310, triple that. Most were motor vehicle accidents, 87 in total. Nine were structure fires. Forty-two were mutual aid responses, assisting other municipalities in cases of larger structure fires or general station coverage when a municipality has exhausted its emergency response resources.

The fire department hopes to purchase two trucks, an engine tanker at a cost not to exceed $577,500 and an aerial ladder truck at a cost not to exceed $865,000.

For more on the fire trucks, including the anticipated tax impact, see Thursday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.