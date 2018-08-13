Elisabeth Nance, Swanton’s economic development coordinator.

SWANTON — The community’s economic development coordinator plans a busy October here: a one-day downtown redevelopment test project, a countywide economic development forum and a pop-up caffeine supply.

Elisabeth Nance, the economic development coordinator, shared these plans with the town selectboard at the board’s Aug. 7 meeting.

Nance’s central update seemed the temporary project, for which the town recently received $4,000 in grant funding from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP).

Nance said she is planning the project for a single day, Friday, Oct. 12.

She called it a “demonstration project.” It could demonstrate development possibilities near Merchants Row, especially concerning walkability and pedestrian safety.

It could also demonstrate the effect of community involvement in downtown development efforts. Nance will base the project on community input. She said she plans to finalize dates and opportunities for sharing that input within the next week.

Demonstration projects are a common first step in economic development efforts today. For example, representatives from the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) have discussed the concept in regards to Enosburg Falls’ own development efforts.

A successful demonstration project seems to be one that mobilizes the community in advocating for more and longer-term development.

