SWANTON VILLAGE — Village board members were swinging after their first peek at a new playground Monday night.

Debbie Winters returned to update the board after proposing renovations and new equipment for the Swanton Elementary School’s playgrounds in April.

Monday, Winters shared a booklet outlining the funding campaign for the renovations, as well as tentative site plans by Cross Consulting, of St. Albans.

Winters argued in April that the playgrounds need renovations for children’s safety, and for practicality’s sake — for example, the amount of concrete on the playground now prohibits children from spending time outside in the winter when it ices over, and the playground’s aging equipment raised concerns during its most recent safety audit.

She stressed the playground’s importance as a community center. For example, “People have birthday parties here in the summer, on weekends,” Winters said.

She also cited the results of a 2017 National Recreation & Park Association survey, in which 85 percent of respondents said proximity to parks and playgrounds is a factor in where they choose to live.

Winters didn’t have to argue very hard. With the former superintendent of the Franklin Northwest Supervisory Union (FNWSU), Win Goodrich, at her side, village board members promptly offered their support.

Winters told the board Monday that a key component of the renovations is opening up the playground’s connection to the Richard “Dick” Thompson Fit & Healthy Recreation Path, Swanton’s approximately one-mile walking path, and creating an inviting “front door” to the playground.

Winters also said the renovations’ biggest cost is equipment. She said, “We’re not trying to do anything crazy with that site work.”

