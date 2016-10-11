Swanton selectboard allocates $10,000 to fight wind project

Christine Lang, center, surrounded by other opponents of the Swanton Wind Project. Lang offered the selectboard financial support and information regarding the Public Service Board at the selectboard’s Oct. 4 meeting.

SWANTON — The town selectboard has voted to use $10,000 to “vigorously oppose” the Swanton Wind Project.

Wind issues overshadowed other relevant municipal updates during the board’s Oct. 4 meeting.

The vote came after a lengthy executive session, during which board members conferred with the town’s attorney, Ed Adrian, regarding the town’s legal ability to fighting the project.

The Swanton Wind Project submitted its application for a Certificate of Public Good from the Public Service Board (PSB) at the beginning of September. The PSB’s review process includes several hearings, in which Swanton town representatives plan to be involved.

Selectboard member Daniel Billado made the motion and noted the town would not ask the taxpayers for more money in the future, despite expensive legal fees.

Selectboard Vice Chair L. John Lavoie said, “We need to face the reality that this could be expensive and put a lot of burden on everyone.”

To that end, the board has asked citizens to donate money in an effort to finance the town’s continued efforts to thwart the controversial project, following an offer by one of its most outspoken opponents, Christine Lang.

Lang said the project’s opponents are “more than willing to solicit the money and get donations” aiding the selectboard in their efforts.

