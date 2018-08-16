Pedestrian safety in Merchants Row is a central question in the village’s upcoming demonstration project.

SWANTON VILLAGE — Are you a Swanton resident fed up with nearly being blown off the sidewalk by aspiring drag-racers?

Do you wish you could cross Merchants Row in one fluid motion without using yoga moves to dodge traffic?

Then village officials are looking for you. They are cooking up two public projects to remedy, and maybe even solve, these issues.

Adam Paxman, one of Swanton’s three village trustees, is tackling speeding, a constant source of conversation at municipal meetings here this summer.

Both the village board of trustees and the town selectboard have repeatedly spoken with the Swanton Village Police Dept. (SVPD) about speeding here, starting in June and most recently at Monday evening’s village board meeting.

By that Monday meeting, Paxman had enough.

“I’m at my wit’s end,” he declared, “watching those yahoos drive recklessly.”

Which is why Paxman encouraged anybody and everybody to share their solutions to the problem. His email is adam.paxman@gmail.com.

Email “any and all suggestions,” Paxman said. “Please.”

Paxman said additional stop signs are an obvious possibility. During Monday’s meeting, he cited an Aug. 9 Messenger report on similar speeding issues in the Town of Fairfax, where town officials are replacing yield signs with stop signs.

“If we put up two stop signs on Spring Street, and we save one little boy’s life, it’s worth it,” Paxman said.

Speeding reports regularly come from Spring Street, as well as Canada street. In June, SVPD Chief Joey Stell told the village board Swanton police nabbed one person driving 55 mph on Canada Street, and another driving Spring Street at a speed “in the high 60s.”

Eugene Labombard, another village trustee, said at a July meeting that “if you walk along First and Canada [streets], almost any time of the day… you’re going to get blown off the sidewalk.”

At Monday’s meeting, the trustees — the third being Chris Leach, who, at prior meetings, has verbally berated speeders just as fervently as Paxman — discussed placing signs similar to one in the Village of Shelburne: “Full stops are free. Partial stops are $256.”

“But you have to be going slow enough to read them,” Neal Speer said, the village president.

Read the full story in Thursday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.