SWANTON VILLAGE — Swanton School celebrated 25 years this past Wednesday, Aug. 29, at the start of students’ first day of the school year.

The school actually opened on Aug. 19, 1993, 10 days prior to this commemorative celebration. But school administrators waited until the first day of school so the kids could join in the fun: an outdoor, school-wide assembly immediately prior to the start of classes.

Small children showed remarkable restraint throughout the roughly 20-minute ceremony, standing attentively as if anchored by their backpacks, while dozens of the school’s former students, some of whom attended during its very first year, and some the school now employs, stood on the curb alongside each speaker.

Chief among those speakers seemed to be Kirsten Belrose, who teaches sixth grade at the school. Belrose also taught at the Swanton Central School in its former building, on Church Street, which closed its doors with the new building’s opening in 1993, and now serves as senior housing.

Belrose said she was 27 and had been teaching six years when the school switched from that building to its current location on Fourth Street.

Belrose’s comments focused on how technology’s development has changed classroom operations in the past 25 years.

Whereas today’s children use computers and the internet for research, children 25 years ago had to open a chest of drawers and use a card catalog to locate physical encyclopedias, Belrose told the kids. She said clay and cardboard were a student’s primary tools of creation, rather than computer software. Adults laughed when Belrose described the struggles of writing via typewriter.

Belrose said to the children, “I’ll bet you guys here don’t know what it’s like to write something out in cursive, and then rewrite it if it wasn’t right.” Several of the school’s former students exchanged knowing looks and whispered memories.

Belrose remembered designing the school to contain three “houses” and small groups of classes, as well as a common living area called the “core room.” Belrose said the idea was schools within a school.

“We were one of the largest schools in the state,” she said, “so it was very important students didn’t feel lost.”

Mary Lynn Riggs also spoke. Riggs was the school’s principal when it opened in 1993.

Riggs told the kids their parents worked with architects then to design the school, and said the school’s administrators asked themselves if the school would “be just as special” in 25 years.

She asked the kids what they thought. A wave of tiny voices shouted, “Yeah!”

Bruce Spaulding served on the school board in 1993. He presented a plaque recognizing the work of John Edwards, who was also a school board at the time. Spaulding said Edwards was instrumental in securing the land on which the school now stands, despite competition from higher-bidding developers.

Edwards did not arrive in time for his award, but Spaulding presented him the plaque, which the school will now display, after the ceremony.

