Photo by ARMAND MESSIER, Messenger Correspondent: Missisquoi River in Swanton along Route 78 floods in January as a result of ice jams, forcing dozens of Swanton and Highgate families to evacuate.

SWANTON — Swanton Village urges anyone affected by January’s flood find another place to stay before nightfall. Flood waters are expected to rise to similar levels.

Public shelter is available in the Missisquoi Valley Union (MVU) school’s library, on Thunderbird Drive.

Village Manager Reg Beliveau Jr. said Vermont Emergency Management officials predict the river will rise at around 3 a.m. tomorrow morning, and crest around 10 a.m.

But Beliveau urged those affected by January’s flood to leave their homes before dark, “in order for us not to have what we had in January, trying to evacuate people in the dark.”

He said emergency management officials predict flood levels will match those in January.

Officials are filling sandbags to offer homes some protection from flooding. Anyone interested in using sandbags can visit the town garage on First Street.

Beliveau recommended residents set belongings on countertops and leave their homes as soon as possible.